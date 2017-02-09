New Details Emerge In Pursuit Crash That Ended With 6 Being Hospitalized

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — New details emerged Thursday about the pursuit crash that ended with the suspect hitting several cars and sending six people to the hospital.
It was a wild pursuit heading down the 110 freeway and onto city streets Wednesday afternoon.
Police were after the driver of a white Mercedes. Authorities believed the driver was a shooting suspect who allegedly fired a shot at officers during the 22-minute chase.
Police have identified the driver as 24-year-old Tyree Francis. He was already on parole un Susanville California. He didn’t stop for police until the Mercedes slammed into a number of cars – flipping a 2010 Hyundai driven by Angelina Lofton.
Officers had to break the windshield and pull her to safety.
CBS2’s Amy Johnson spoke to Lofton’s son.
Lofton is still hospitalized with cuts, bruises and a broken arm.
Her son didn’t want to go on camera but told Johnson his mother had a frightening ordeal but she is going to be okay.
“She’s feeling a lot better,” he said.
After the Mercedes crashed and wouldn’t go any further, Francis threw his hands up, got out of the vehicle and surrendered.
Because Francis was on parole when he was arrested yesterday, he is currently being held without bail.