Man, 57, Fatally Shot In Car-To-Car Shooting Near Downtown Los Angeles

February 9, 2017 9:08 PM

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) —Authorities said a 57-year-old man was fatally shot near Downtown Los Angeles Thursday evening.

The man was shot during a car-to-car shooting on the outskirts of downtown Los Angeles at Bay and Mateo streets, said Officer Liliana Preciado of the LAPD’s Media Relations Section.

The dead man appeared to be the passenger in the vehicle. The victim was reported deceased at the scene, officials said.

The suspect’s vehicle was described as a red or maroon van. The suspect was described as a heavy set Latino.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It
Follow Us On Twitter

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia