Man, 57, Fatally Shot In Car-To-Car Shooting Near Downtown Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) —Authorities said a 57-year-old man was fatally shot near Downtown Los Angeles Thursday evening.
The man was shot during a car-to-car shooting on the outskirts of downtown Los Angeles at Bay and Mateo streets, said Officer Liliana Preciado of the LAPD’s Media Relations Section.
The dead man appeared to be the passenger in the vehicle. The victim was reported deceased at the scene, officials said.
The suspect’s vehicle was described as a red or maroon van. The suspect was described as a heavy set Latino.