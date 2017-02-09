April Auction Set For Property, Memorabilia Owned By The Late Patrick Swayze

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Clothes, memorabilia and keepsakes owned by the late actor Patrick Swayze are going on the auction block in April.
Items up for sale include the black leather jacket he wore in the 1987 film “Dirty Dancing” — the pop culture smash that made him a bonafide movie star.
The popular actor, dancer and singer-songwriter died in 2009 at age 57 of pancreatic cancer.
His “Dirty Dancing” jacket is estimated to sell in the range of $4,000 to $6,000, while the shoes and long-sleeved shirt he wore in the 1990 film “Ghost,” opposite Demi Moore, are expected to fetch between $2,000 and $4,000, according to Julien’s Auctions.
Fans can also snag some of Swayze’s high school athletic awards, a Golden Globe nomination certificate, an O’Neill wetsuit the actor wore in “Point Break,” and a surfboard and skydiving gear also used in that film.
Bigger-ticket items going on the block include Swayze’s DeLorean automobile, with a bidding estimate of $30,000 to $50,000, and his 1986 Harley-Davidson Softail motorcycle ($8,000 to $10,000).
The items will be exhibited to the public for several days prior to the April 28-29 auction at Julien’s Los Angeles gallery.
