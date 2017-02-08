Police Chase Suspect Wanted For Assault With A Deadly Weapon

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Police are chasing a suspect wanted for an assault with a deadly weapon on the 110 Freeway.
The pursuit began around 3:30 p.m in Downtown Los Angeles.
The suspect is reportedly wanted for a shooting earlier Wednesday.
The suspect is in a white Mercedes with paper plates.
Stu Mundel in Sky 9 said, “I hate to use words like knucklehead but this guy is a knucklehead.”
The suspect crashed into several vehicles. “They were some violent crashes,” Mundel said, “I hope those people are okay.”
One vehicle hit by the suspect flipped on its side. A team of a dozen officers attempted to turn the car upright. They ended up pulling the driver out through the windshield.
The chase ended in South LA.
The suspect put both hands out the driver’s side window and was ordered out of the vehicle.