LaMelo Ball Dedicates Historic Game To Student In Need Of Heart Transplant

CHINO HILLS (CBSLA.com) — Dozens of people gathered for an emotional vigil to pray for a Chino Hills high school student Lexi Anderson, one night after a historic basketball game on campus.

The 15-year-old desperately needs a new heart and it just took a turn for the worse.

It hasn’t been easy on her best friends and the star of that game since Anderson is staying alive now only through a machine.

“Just love and support and prayers and positive thoughts,” friend Kelly Taylor said.

“To see how many people really care about Lexi and everything she’s going through makes me feel a lot better,” friend Maddie Stuart said.

After LaMelo Ball scored 92 points he tweeted “Love for Lexi” and then dedicated the game to her.

CBS2’s Jim Hill sat down and spoke with ball and his father.

“The next time you see her, what will you say to her? Hill asked.

“Glad you survived, Prayin… stay positive.”

Ball is the younger brother of UCLA star Lonzo Ball who is expected to be high first-round NBA draft pick. LiAngelo Ball is his other brother and team’s leading scorer. Both are committed to UCLA.

“Outside Agape Fitness, where Lexi’s mom is an instructor, the crowd of her friends wrote her messages and released purple balloons. Purple is Lexi’s favorite color.

“When you see a 15-year-old child in need of a heart, I’m a father myself, I couldn’t imagine putting myself in those shoes.” Andrew Badger, co-owner of Agape Fitness, said

To wish Lexi well got her Facebook Page and to help with her medical expenses got to her GoFundMe Page

