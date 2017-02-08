Grammy Tributes Set For Prince, George Michael

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — This Sunday’s Grammy Awards will include “two unforgettable tribute segments” in honor of Prince and George Michael.
Prince, a seven-time Grammy winner, died in April at the age of 57. Michael, a two-time Grammy winner, died at the age of 53 in December.
“George Michael and Prince were pop icons who showcased rare musical genius and otherworldly charisma,” Neil Portnow, president and CEO of the Recording Academy, said in a statement.
“While each possessed a distinct style and sound, they were both adored by audiences worldwide. The passings of two such creative innovators were a huge loss for the creative community.”
Portnow did not offer any details of what the tributes will entail.
James Corden will host the Grammy Awards, which will air Sunday on CBS2.