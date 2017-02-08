Settlement Expected In Lawsuit Over Fatal Police Shooting Of Ezell Ford

February 8, 2017 4:55 AM
Filed Under: Deadly Shooting, Ezell Ford, Police Shooting, Settlement

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The terms of a settlement in a lawsuit over the fatal police shooting of Ezell Ford are expected to be announced Wednesday.

If approved, the City Council will publicly disclose the full dollar amount of the settlement.

The announcement comes just weeks after the district attorney’s office declined to press any charges against the officers, Sharlton Wampler and Antonio Villegas, who shot Ford on the evening of Aug. 11, 2014.

In January, the district attorney’s justice system integrity division concluded that Wampler and Villegas “acted lawfully in self-defense and in defense of others” when they shot Ford.

According to the lawsuit filed in March 2015, Wampler and Villegas “intentionally and/or negligently fatally shot unarmed decedent Ezell Ford multiple times with their firearms” after he had complied with their order to lie on the ground.

A tentative agreement between attorneys for Edsell and Tritobia Ford, and the city was announced in November.

Court papers said the settlement was “conditional.”

(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia