Settlement Expected In Lawsuit Over Fatal Police Shooting Of Ezell Ford

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The terms of a settlement in a lawsuit over the fatal police shooting of Ezell Ford are expected to be announced Wednesday.
If approved, the City Council will publicly disclose the full dollar amount of the settlement.
The announcement comes just weeks after the district attorney’s office declined to press any charges against the officers, Sharlton Wampler and Antonio Villegas, who shot Ford on the evening of Aug. 11, 2014.
In January, the district attorney’s justice system integrity division concluded that Wampler and Villegas “acted lawfully in self-defense and in defense of others” when they shot Ford.
According to the lawsuit filed in March 2015, Wampler and Villegas “intentionally and/or negligently fatally shot unarmed decedent Ezell Ford multiple times with their firearms” after he had complied with their order to lie on the ground.
A tentative agreement between attorneys for Edsell and Tritobia Ford, and the city was announced in November.
Court papers said the settlement was “conditional.”
