WATCH LIVE: Demonstrators March Through Downtown LA To Protest Pipeline | Listen To KNX 1070

City Of LA Takes Steps Ahead Of Federal Action Against Muslims Or Immigrants

February 8, 2017 6:03 PM
Filed Under: Immigration

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The City Of Los Angeles on Wednesday took steps ahead of any possible federal action against Muslims Or immigrants.

CBS2’s Dave Lopez talked to city leaders who  say immigrants contribute to a huge chunk of the economy.

While Mayor Eric Garcetti explained how important the immigrant population is to the economy of Los Angeles, the city council passed a resolution that ban any attempt to register Muslims

City council member Paul Kerkorian says he is taking no chances that President Donald Trump will create a registry of Muslim Americans.

“I don’t really believe President Trump will pay much attention to what we say in Los Angeles,” Kerkorian said. “This is a practical step.”

When asked if he trusts the president:

“I trust that he is likely to do the things that he says he wants to do.”

Meanwhile an immigration and economic report is impressive.

Immigrants, legal or not, contributed $232 billion or 35 percent to the Los Angeles economy in 2016.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It
Follow Us On Twitter

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia