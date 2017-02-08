City Of LA Takes Steps Ahead Of Federal Action Against Muslims Or Immigrants

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The City Of Los Angeles on Wednesday took steps ahead of any possible federal action against Muslims Or immigrants.
CBS2’s Dave Lopez talked to city leaders who say immigrants contribute to a huge chunk of the economy.
While Mayor Eric Garcetti explained how important the immigrant population is to the economy of Los Angeles, the city council passed a resolution that ban any attempt to register Muslims
City council member Paul Kerkorian says he is taking no chances that President Donald Trump will create a registry of Muslim Americans.
“I don’t really believe President Trump will pay much attention to what we say in Los Angeles,” Kerkorian said. “This is a practical step.”
When asked if he trusts the president:
“I trust that he is likely to do the things that he says he wants to do.”
Meanwhile an immigration and economic report is impressive.
Immigrants, legal or not, contributed $232 billion or 35 percent to the Los Angeles economy in 2016.