Lox, a brined fillet of salmon, traditionally goes hand in hand thinly sliced with cream cheese on a bagel. Although not everyone has a taste for it, if you do and ever find yourself in a delicatessen, lox is a star on the menu. Not to be confused with smoked fish, lox is salt-cured and brined, while smoked salmon is also cured but smoked hot or cold. Los Angeles has some exceptional delis that offer both, along with other cured and smoked fish like cod, whitefish and sable. Many of the restaurants here fly in the specialty fish to serve, while others house cure and smoke it themselves.



The Nosh is a 1975 Beverly Hills landmark where neighbors, families, and business colleagues meet up seven days a week for the best New York style bagels and lox in L.A. Made with 100% non-GMO flour, bagels are hand-rolled, boiled and baked right on the premises. Served open faced (bagel choices: salt, onion, poppyseed, garlic, everything, sesame, rye, egg, plain, chocolate chip, cinnamon raisin, blueberry, wheat) or on a platter, lox and bagel orders are accompanied all of the fixings, including cream cheese, capers, tomatoes, red onions, cucumbers, and Greek olives. The Nosh offers hand-sliced Nova "Eastern" salmon and a center-sliced Nova smoked salmon (all-natural and doesn't have any sodium nitrates). Other perfect-on-a-bagel fish options include smoked whitefish, sable, baked salmon and a smoked whitefish salad.



For a taste of old Hollywood, Greenblatt's Delicatessen (since 1926) is a greqt experience. Some of the most famous actors, writers and artists of our time (Marilyn Monroe, Errol Flynn, F. Scott Fitzgerald, John Belushi, Janis Joplin, Rita Hayworth, Marlon Brando, etc) have sat down for a deli meal here. Greenblatt's offers a Nova fresh smoked salmon on a bagel and garnishes the plate with red onion, Greek olives and tomato. Greenblatt's kitchen hand slices the fish, which is flown in fresh from New York. Craving a late night snack? The restaurant is open until 2 a.m. nightly.



Wexler's Deli counter is a must-visit for classic Jewish deli delicacies in the bustling Grand Central Market in DTLA and at their location in Santa Monica. Known for preparing their own smoked fish in-house, Wexler's chef and co-owner Micah Wexler employs old school methods to smoke and brine. The fish is cured in Wexler's secret salt and spice combination, smoked over apple wood and sliced by hand. Pastrami and pickles are also cured in the Wexler kitchen, too. Round out your deli experience with a classic chocolate egg cream or phosphate or a cup of coffee and a freshly baked black & white cookie, made by pastry chef Nicole Rucker (formerly of Gjelina).



A Beverly Hills institution, Nate 'n Al has been serving the area since 1945. As a go to place for smoked fish, the selection is flown in from New York and are some of the finest smoked and cured fish (excluding the belly lox) available. The restaurant (with comfy booths in a casual setting) serves a wild Nova smoked salmon or belly lox, which lends itself perfectly to a seasoned bagel and whipped cream cheese or scrambled up in eggs. Multiple fish platters are offered on the menu (ideal for sharing) such as smoked whitefish, natural smoked cod, baked salmon, New York sable, and more. Nate 'n Al is often a meeting spot for many of the local businesses, which include top Hollywood agents, producers, writers and directors.



Fishery LA prepares cured homemade lox fillets that are carved every 1 to 2 days. And, when you are hankering for a classic Lox Bagel sandwich (only $5.99) without the whole sit-down restaurant experience — then Fishery LA is a great and quick lunch option. The Kosher fresh fish store has a to-go lunch menu which includes lox, cream cheese and bagel, a salmon burger, fish tacos and other freshly cooked fish plates. The store offers a beautifully curated refrigerated fish case features lox, of course, herring, smoked salmon, smoked whitefish, smoked salmon mousse as well as tilapia, sea bass, tuna, trout, barramundi and so much more. Note that Fishery LA closes at 1 p.m. on Fridays. You can also order online.

By Sheryl Craig