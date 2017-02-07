Teen Gets Kicked Off Spirit Airlines Plane Out Of LAX For Punching Another Passenger

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The teen, who made the term “cash me ousside” famous on social media because of her outrageous appearance on Dr. Phil, was kicked of a flight from Los Angeles International Airport for punching another passenger.

The shouting match between Danielle Bregoli, her mother and another passenger on a Spirit Airlines flight Monday night quickly turned into punches and chaos, a video on TMZ showed.

Bregoli claimed the passenger became irritated with her mother, who was wearing a walking cast, for not putting her things in the overhead bin fast enough.

Danielle responded on her Facebook page Tuesday, saying when the passenger went for her mother’s throat, she went in for the smackdown.

“This lady hit my mom. I need to whoop her right now,” she said on Facebook.

Bregoli gained internet notoriety for her defiant statement: “cash me ousside” to a disapproving audience on an episode of Dr. Phil last September about out-of-control kids.

She was even screaming the phrase on the plane during the scuffle.

Bregoli, her mother and the third passenger were taken off the flight and banned for life from the airline, TMZ reported.

Spirit Airlines wouldn’t confirm the names of those involved but did release a statement saying: “Police removed three passengers from Spirit flight 310 during the boarding process at LAX Monday night following an altercation. The customers were refunded and refused service.”

Bregoli is scheduled for another appearance on Dr. Phil Friday on CBS2.