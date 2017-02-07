Some Local Merchants Say Rain Is Drying Up Profits

BURBANK (CBSLA.com) — While this winter’s frequent rain is easing Southern California’s drought, it is also drying up profits, according to some business owners.
It was sprinkling on Tuesday night. But there was enough moisture to keep people away.
Empty sidewalks and bare restaurant tables were some of the unfortunate side effects of the rainy weather.
Normally, Market City Café’s patio on San Fernando Road is a hive of activity, but not Tuesday night.
“If it’s a rainy day here, it’s always like oh, it’s going to be slow. It’s a rainy day. I guest because, you know, it’s a Southern California thing. People aren’t used to the rain,” said Drew Cash, who works at the cafe.
“Even on a Tuesday night, it will be packed in downtown Burbank. Not tonight because of the rain,” said Darius West, who lives just blocks from downtown Burbank.
Just getting out was a chore for Rica Chuidian. “I don’t really like driving in the rain. It’s pretty scary for me,” she said.
Restaurants were not the only ones feeling the damper from mother nature. Retailers were feeling the squeeze too.
But the owner of the gift shop Zamba said he was not worried. “If there’s a strong economy, you’re going to have some rain; you’re going to have storms. It’s going to hurt business. But three days later when it clears up, it’s going be fine. You’re going to pick up the business you originally lost with the bad weather, the end,” Paul Ehre explained.