Some Local Merchants Say Rain Is Drying Up Profits

February 7, 2017 10:43 PM
Filed Under: Burbank, Rain, Rain's Impact on Business

BURBANK (CBSLA.com) — While this winter’s frequent rain is easing Southern California’s drought, it is also drying up profits, according to some business owners.

It was sprinkling on Tuesday night. But there was enough moisture to keep people away.

Empty sidewalks and bare restaurant tables were some of the unfortunate side effects of the rainy weather.

Normally, Market City Café’s patio on San Fernando Road is a hive of activity, but not Tuesday night.

“If it’s a rainy day here, it’s always like oh, it’s going to be slow. It’s a rainy day. I guest because, you know, it’s a Southern California thing. People aren’t used to the rain,” said Drew Cash, who works at the cafe.

“Even on a Tuesday night, it will be packed in downtown Burbank. Not tonight because of the rain,” said Darius West, who lives just blocks from downtown Burbank.

Just getting out was a chore for Rica Chuidian. “I don’t really like driving in the rain. It’s pretty scary for me,” she said.

Restaurants were not the only ones feeling the damper from mother nature. Retailers were feeling the squeeze too.

But the owner of  the gift shop Zamba said he was not worried. “If there’s a strong economy, you’re going to have some rain; you’re going to have storms. It’s going to hurt business. But three days later when it clears up, it’s going be fine. You’re going to pick up the business you originally lost with the bad weather, the end,” Paul Ehre explained.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It
Follow Us On Twitter

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia