Riverside Teacher Arrested On Suspicion Of Inappropriate Relationship With Student

February 7, 2017 8:37 PM

RIVERSIDE (CBSLA.com) – A high school teacher in Riverside has been arrested on police allegations she carried on an inappropriate relationship with a female student.

Camryn Zelinger, 32, of Corona was taken into custody Monday by Riverside police on charges of lewd or lascivious acts with a minor and annoying or molesting a child under 18 years of age.

Zelinger teaches at Encore High School for the Arts.

According to Riverside police, the victim told investigators the inappropriate relationship lasted for a few months. Investigators determined that there was “inappropriate physical contact and communication” between Zelinger and the victim.

Zelinger is no longer employed by Encore High School, police said. She was booked into the Robert Presley Detention Center.

Anyone with more information on the case should call police at 951-353-7121.

Encore High serves students grades 7- 12 at its two sister campuses in Hesperia and Riverside, according to its website.

