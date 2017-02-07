Police: Burglar Locks Sherman Oaks Woman In Closet, Flees In Porsche

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – Police Tuesday sought the public’s help in tracking down a man who burglarized a Mulholland Drive home, locked the resident in a closet and took her Porsche convertible.
Officers responded about 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 7 to a radio call of a possible burglary suspect who had just left the 14800 block of Mulholland Drive, near Beverly Glen Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Investigators learned the suspect confronted the victim when she entered a room in her home and ordered her to open her safe, from which he took “unknown valuables,” according to an LAPD statement.
“The suspect locked the victim in her closet and fled the location with the victim’s vehicle,” police said.
The suspect was described as black, 25-26 years old, 5-foot-6 and around 140 pounds. He had black hair and wore a black long-sleeved shirt, black pants, a black hat, black goggles and a blue bandanna.
The stolen Porsche is a white 2014 911 Turbo model with a black convertible top and the California license plate number 7EP-Z190.
Anyone with information about the case was urged to call the LAPD’s West Los Angeles Station at (310) 444-1580. After-hours and weekend calls should be directed to 877-LAPD-24-7. Anonymous tips can be submitted through Crime Stoppers by calling (800) 222-TIPS.
