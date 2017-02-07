City Hall Committee To Investigate Impact Of Trump’s Travel Ban On LAX

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A City Hall committee will begin investigating Tuesday the impact President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration had on Los Angeles International Airport.
Trump’s executive order, “Protecting the Nation from Foreign Terrorist Entry to the U.S.,” was issued on Jan. 27. The order halted immigration to the U.S. from seven Muslim-majority countries.
It has since been stayed by several federal judges but caused an undetermined amount of travelers to be detained or sent back to their country of origin at LAX.
Trump continues to defend the order as necessary to keep terrorists from entering the country.
Jennie Pasquarella, director of immigrant rights and a staff attorney for the ACLU of California, and Patrick M. Gannon, deputy executive director of security and public safety for Los Angeles World Airports, will appear before the Innovation, Grants, Technology, Commerce, and Trade Committee to answer questions from members.
The meeting will be held in downtown Los Angeles.
