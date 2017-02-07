Dog Food Recalled Due To Possible Contamination With Euthanasia Drug

February 7, 2017 6:39 PM
Filed Under: Dog Food, Drug, Euthanasia, Recall

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) – A dog food company has issued a recall in California and several other states for a product that may be contaminated with a pet euthanasia drug.

This week Illinois-based Evanger’s Dog & Cat Food voluntarily recalled certain 12-ounce cans of its Hunk of Beef product because they may be contaminated with pentobarbital. According to a news release from Evanger’s, animals that ingest pentobarbital can show side effects including “drowsiness, dizziness, excitement, loss of balance, or nausea, or in extreme cases, possibly death.”

Evanger’s reports that the recall applies to cans manufactured between June 6 and June 13 of 2016 with the following lot numbers:

1816E03HB, 1816E04HB, 1816E06HB, 1816E07HB, and 1816E13HB

The cans have an expiration date of June 2020. The cans were sold in stores and distributed online in the following states: California, Washington, Minnesota, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Wisconsin, Ohio, Pennsylvania, New York, Massachusetts, Maryland, South Carolina, Georgia, and Florida.

So far, according to Evanger’s, five dogs have become ill from eating Hunk of Beef. One of the five dogs died.

For more information on the recall, click here.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia