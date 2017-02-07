Deadly Stabbing Investigation Underway In Valinda

VALINDA (CBSLA.com) — Homicide detectives Tuesday investigated the stabbing death of a woman in Valinda.
According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, the incident was reported shortly after 8:30 p.m. Monday in the 16300 block of Doublegrove Street.
Upon their arrival, authorities located a woman suffering from apparent stab wounds.
Paramedics pronounced the victim dead at the scene. Her identity is being withheld pending family notification.
A preliminary investigation revealed the motive for the deadly stabbing appears to be a case of domestic violence.
The victim’s husband was detained about two miles away from the scene.
Anyone with information about this case has been urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.