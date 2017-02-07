Daft Punk To Re-Emerge With LA Pop-Up Shop

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Daft Punk are set to re-emerge into the spotlight this weekend when they team up with The Weeknd at the GRAMMY Awards, on Tuesday they announced their first-ever pop-up shop will be opening right here in Los Angeles.
The shop will feature “a retrospective of archival set pieces, props, wardrobe, artwork, photography, and robot helmets on display for the first time as well as a range of limited edition items created by a selection of Maxfield’s esteemed designers.”
Limited edition apparel and accessories were created for this shop by Gosha Rubchinskiy, Off-White, Enfants Riches Deprimes, Darkdron, Hervet Manufacturier, Han Cholo, New Era, Medicom, K-Way, Wham-O, Russell Yo-Yo, Fisher Space Pen, and more.
The shop opens February 11th and runs through the 19th.
Location: 8818 Melrose Ave, West Hollywood CA 90069 (across from Maxfield’s main store)
Sundays Feb 11 & Feb 19: 12pm noon-5pm
Monday-Saturday Feb 12-19: 11am-7pm
