CNN’s Anchor Spars With Trump’s Senior Adviser Over His Claim That News Media ‘Doesn’t Want To Report’ Terror Attacks

February 7, 2017 9:51 PM
Terror Attacks

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A CNN anchor sparred with a senior adviser of President Trump Tuesday over his claim that the news media “doesn’t want to report” terror attacks.

In an interview on CNN’s “The Lead,” Jake Tapper showed Kellyanne Conway examples that news organizations around the world, including CNN, have been covering terror attacks extensively.

That heated exchange starts at 3:58 into the interview.

On Monday, the president issued a list of 78 terror attacks he claimed were underreported. But the ones on the list were covered.

“It’s gotten to a point where it’s not even being reported. In many cases, the very, very dishonest press doesn’t want to report it. They have their reasons and you understand that,” Trump told commanders and coalition representatives during a visit to U.S. Central Command and U.S. Special Operations Command at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Florida.

Tapper told Conway: “It’s offensive given the fact that CNN and other media organizations have reporters in danger right now in war zones covering ISIS. I just don’t understand how can make an attack like that.”

