4 Early Morning Fullerton Fires Likely Linked To Arson Spree, Police Say

FULLERTON (CBSLA.com) — Four trash bin fires that were set on a Fullerton street early Tuesday morning appear to be connected to a series of arsons in the area since September, Fullerton police said.
Fullerton firefighters were called to the 1200 block of North Gilbert Street about 5:15 a.m. to put out the blazes.
Since Sept. 1, 2016, the city has logged 15 fires in the area, most of which were in trash bins, according to Fullerton police. Six of those fires have been in the 1200 block of North Gilbert Street.
Anyone with information that would be helpful to investigators was asked to call Sgt. Kathryn Hamel at 714-738-5336. Orange County Crime Stoppers will accept anonymous tips at 855-TIP-OCCS.
