Vietnam And Cambodia Cruises

Trip Synopsis – Siem Reap to Ho Chi Minh City

With available trips offered in either direction, the Vietnam, Cambodia and the Riches of the Mekong is a 7-night cruise along the legendary Mekong River, the longest river in Southeast Asia.



Using the Siem Reap to Ho Chi Minh City departures as an example, the cruise begins with a welcome dinner as the ship cruises north toward Kampong Chhnang. Day 2 begins with a boat tour of the wetlands area of the Tonle Sap River followed by a casual stroll through the village of Koh Chen.



By Day 3, the ship begins its southeasterly trip toward Vietnam, with a stop at Oudong, the former capital of Cambodia and Phnom Penh, the capital and most populous city of the country. The following day, the tour of Phnom Penh continues as passengers first visit the infamous Killing Fields and the Tuol Sleng S21 detention center. After lunch, the tour of the city continues with a stop at the Royal Palace, the Silver Pagoda and the National Museum.



While the highlight of Day 5 is crossing the border between Cambodia and Vietnam, the ship will then dock at Tan Chau, with a tour of the village on Day 6. There’s an opportunity to ride a trishaw (xe-loi) or take a scenic boat ride along narrower channels of the Mekong River to the village known as “Evergreen Island.” The last full day of the river cruise will be spent touring the village of Sa Dec, in addition to a visit to a floating market in Cai Be, followed by a farewell dinner onboard the ship.



Trips in the opposite direction from Ho Chi Minh City to Siem Reap feature a similar itinerary as the Cambodian departures, except that the stopovers and tours are reversed.