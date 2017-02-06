Vietnam And Cambodia Cruises

With available trips offered in either direction, the Vietnam, Cambodia and the Riches of the Mekong is a 7-night cruise along the legendary Mekong River, the longest river in Southeast Asia.
Using the Siem Reap to Ho Chi Minh City departures as an example, the cruise begins with a welcome dinner as the ship cruises north toward Kampong Chhnang. Day 2 begins with a boat tour of the wetlands area of the Tonle Sap River followed by a casual stroll through the village of Koh Chen.
By Day 3, the ship begins its southeasterly trip toward Vietnam, with a stop at Oudong, the former capital of Cambodia and Phnom Penh, the capital and most populous city of the country. The following day, the tour of Phnom Penh continues as passengers first visit the infamous Killing Fields and the Tuol Sleng S21 detention center. After lunch, the tour of the city continues with a stop at the Royal Palace, the Silver Pagoda and the National Museum.
While the highlight of Day 5 is crossing the border between Cambodia and Vietnam, the ship will then dock at Tan Chau, with a tour of the village on Day 6. There’s an opportunity to ride a trishaw (xe-loi) or take a scenic boat ride along narrower channels of the Mekong River to the village known as “Evergreen Island.” The last full day of the river cruise will be spent touring the village of Sa Dec, in addition to a visit to a floating market in Cai Be, followed by a farewell dinner onboard the ship.
Trips in the opposite direction from Ho Chi Minh City to Siem Reap feature a similar itinerary as the Cambodian departures, except that the stopovers and tours are reversed.
- Day 1 – Prek Kdam, Cambodia
- Day 2 – Kampong-Chhnang and Koh Chen, Cambodia
- Day 3 – Oudong, Kampong-Tralach and Phnom Penh, Cambodia
- Day 4 – Phnom Penh, Cambodia
- Day 5 – Border Crossing
- Day 6 – Tan Chau, Vietnam
- Day 7 – Sa Dec, Xeo Quyt and Cai Be, Vietnam
- Day 8 – Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam – Disembarkation
All scheduled trips of the Vietnam, Cambodia and the Riches of the Mekong river cruise will be onboard the AmaDara, one of AmaWaterways’ newest ships. Unveiled in 2015, the AmaDara features 62 well appointed staterooms and 14 suites and a number of modern conveniences, including a spacious swimming pool and sun deck, fitness center, hair salon and two spas. Also onboard are two separate dining areas, two bars and lounges, a gift shop, a computer room with public access and a reception desk.
Like other fine AmaWaterways river excursions, guests of the Vietnam, Cambodia and the Riches of the Mekong cruise will be able to enjoy superb fine dining onboard the AmaDara. All meals onboard are included in the cruise price and are served in the main dining area (Mekong Restaurant). Breakfast and lunch is served buffet style with Cambodian and Vietnamese cuisine or traditional Western fare prepared by the ship’s onboard executive chefs. Complimentary coffee, tea soft drinks, juices house branded spirits, local beers are available at anytime throughout the cruise while unlimited fine wines are also available during each meal. Premium spirits and wines may be purchased for an additional charge. In addition to dining in the Mekong Restaurant, guests can also enjoy snacks at the Saigon Lounge and Bar or the ship’s ultimate dining experience at the Chef’s Table Restaurant. While country club casual clothing is suitable for dining in the main restaurant, more formal wear is suggested for the 28-seat Chef’s Table Restaurant.