Video Shows Speeding Minivan Seconds Before Deadly 101 And Barham Crash

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Security video shows the busy intersection of Barham Boulevard right before the Barham Bridge Saturday night. When a minivan blew right through a red light and chain link fence.

The minivan flew over the northbound 101 and landed in the southbound lanes. Hitting another vehicle.

Police say two women ages 50 and 60 in the minivan died another passenger is in critical condition. The man driving the car that was hit only suffered minor injuries.

People who live nearby say this intersection is almost always congested. They say Saturday’s crash was tragic, but they’re not surprised.

“We’re always aware of accidents, it’s just this time is a little more harsh than other times,” Neighbor Yajaira Guzman said.

Investigators are still trying to figure out what caused the minivan to drive through the red light with what looks like no attempt to slow down.

Neighbor Joshua Levine says drivers are always speeding up and down Barham.

“Screeching, car honking, people yelling , all the time,” he said.

It’s not clear if speed was a factor or if alcohol was involved. Police are still waiting on toxicology reports.