Travel Ban Arguments Get Expedited, Will Be Heard By 9th Circuit Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Ahmad Abouhadba’s mother landed Monday at LAX. He said the last time he heard from her, she was being detained by Homeland Security, after arriving from Lebanon even though she has a green card, and traveled from a country not on the ban list. Ahmed is afraid it’s just a matter of time.

“Lebanon isn’t on the list….YET!! she’s in a wheelchair, she’s sick. How are we different from Chinese, other foreigners coming here!”

Tuesday, a three-judge-panel on the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, in San Francisco, will hear arguments on both sides of the case and decide if the temporary ban of President Trump’s executive order by a federal judge will stay or be lifted. Loyola Mayrmount Law Professor Jessica Levinson says there is nothing normal about the review of this executive order.

“Normally for something to work its way up to the 9th circuit, it’s months if not years before the appellate court’s ruling,” Levinson said.

On Tuesday President Trump defended his executive order.

“We need strong programs so that people that love us and want to love our country and will end up loving our country are allowed in, not people that want to destroy us and destroy our country.”

Professor Levinson says the case could still end up in the Supreme Court, no matter what the 9th Circuit decides.

“This still may make it to the Supreme Court,” Levinson said. “We still need to have a definition of where does the executive power end and judicial begin.”