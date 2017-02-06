Super Bowl Ads Hint At Travel Ban Boycott

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Several Super Bowl ads included strong messages of inclusion and acceptance…which many saw as subtle attacks on the new ‘travel ban.’

Building supplies retailer 84 Lumber had to revise its original ad because a scene featuring a border wall was deemed too controversial by Fox. The new ad shows a Mexican woman and her daughter making a trip by foot across Mexico.

The original ad featured a wall blocking people looking for work in the United States, and immigrants unable to cross the border due to the wall. That apparently made FOX uncomfortable.

“Simply put, that was a spot that they didn’t think they would be willing to run during the Super Bowl,” said Michael Brunner, the chairman and CEO of Brunnerworks.

So the ad agency did some re-working

“We changed the spot and that’s what we’ll be running on Sunday,” Brunner said.

The resulting 90-second spot directed viewers online for the conclusion.

The ads didn’t go over well with fans of the Trump Administration. On social media many people are calling for bans of several companies, including Budweiser, 84 lumber, Airbnb.

