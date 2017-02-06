Rapper ‘The Game’ Gets Community Service For Punching Off-Duty Cop

February 6, 2017 7:40 PM
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Game has been sentenced to 120 hours of community service for assaulting an off-duty policeman during a pick-up basketball game in Hollywood.

The 37-year-old rapper, whose real name is Jayceon Taylor, also received a six-month suspended jail term Monday and was ordered to attend anger management counseling.

He may have to do the time if he gets into any more trouble.

Prosecutors say during a game in 2015, Taylor threatened, intentionally fouled and sucker-punched the officer, who’d stolen the ball from him and made a basket.

Taylor also pleaded no contest to stealing a camera from a paparazzi who filmed him being served with legal papers after the officer sued him.

Taylor pleaded no contest to felony grand theft and misdemeanor counts of making criminal threats and battery.

