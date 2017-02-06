Police: Multiple Suspects Arrested In Connection With Deadly 1993 Fire

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com/AP) — Los Angeles Police Chief Charlie Beck will announce details of several arrests that were made in connection with an apartment building fire that killed seven children and three adults more than 20 years ago.

Beck and other police officials will discuss additional information about the arrests during a news conference scheduled for Monday afternoon.

The deadly fire erupted on May 3, 1993, in a three-story apartment building located in the Westlake District.

The residents, most of them poor immigrants from Central America, tried to escape by jumping from windows or balconies or climbing down bedsheets.

More than 100 residents were displaced and more than 40 were injured.

The seven children who died ranged in age from 15 months to 11 years.

Two of the women who perished in the fire were pregnant.

Police suspected that the fire was set by gang members who had been kicked off the property for drug dealing.

Two suspects were later charged with murder, but the case was dropped for lack of evidence.

The incident is considered to be one of the worst arson fires in Los Angeles history.

