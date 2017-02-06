Paris & Normandy River Cruises

With 30 scheduled trips for 2017, the Paris and Normandy river cruise is easily one of the most popular excursions offered by AmaWaterways . With an itinerary enhanced in 2013 to mark the 70th anniversary of the World War II D-Day landings, the Paris and Normandy cruises transports guest from Paris, the City of Lights, to the legendary beaches at Normandy in northwestern France. But, this fascinating journey along the world famous Seine River isn’t just for lovers of military history. It’s also an essential trip for art lovers – especially those who admire the French impressionistic paintings of Claude Monet. As the first departure is already scheduled for late March, now is an excellent time to take advantage of the current river cruise promotion of up to $1,000 per person that ends at the conclusion of AmaWaterways’ WAVE season before March 31, 2017.

The Itinerary – Paris to Paris

After departing Paris, the capital and most populous city of France, the luxury river cruise ship travels along the iconic Seine River and winds its way to the legendary Normandy region of northwestern France.



The following morning, the ship reaches the historic town of Vernon, with a later visit to Giverny, the longtime home of impressionist artist Claude Monet and the site for the Impressionist Museum. It is at Monet’s Giverny residence where he painted some of his most celebrated works of art, including the renowned Water Lilies series.



The trip continues into the third day with a stop at Caudebec-en-Caux, a historic fishing village that dates back to the 9th century and distinguished by a stunning gothic church and scores of notable abbeys.



By day 4, the ship reaches the beaches at Normandy, the location for the historic landing of allied troops during World War II otherwise known as the Invasion of Normandy. Passengers are afforded a full day exploration of the Normandy, and may include a visit to the cemetery at Coleville-sur-Mer at Omaha Beach, or optional excursions to the Juno and Gold Beaches or a visit to rural Normandy.



The following day, the ship returns inland via the Seine to the medieval city of Rouen, whose Notre Dame Cathedral is best known for its paintings by Monet and whose nearby public square was the site where Joan of Arc was martyred in 1431.



The final two days are highlighted by a stop to the historic villages of Les Andelys and Conflans, with the latter featuring an optional visit to Château Malmaison, the former home of Napoleon Bonaparte and his wife Josephine. The eighth and final day of the trip concludes in Paris. Day 1 – Paris, France – Embarkation

Day 2 – Vernon and Giverny, France

Day 3 – Vernon and Caudebec-en-Caux, France

Day 4 – Caudebec-en-Caux, France

Day 5 – Rouen, France

Day 6 – Les Andelys, France

Day 7 – Conflans, France

Day 8 – Paris, France – Disembarkation After departing Paris, the capital and most populous city of France, the luxury river cruise ship travels along the iconic Seine River and winds its way to the legendary Normandy region of northwestern France.The following morning, the ship reaches the historic town of Vernon, with a later visit to Giverny, the longtime home of impressionist artist Claude Monet and the site for the Impressionist Museum. It is at Monet’s Giverny residence where he painted some of his most celebrated works of art, including the renowned Water Lilies series.The trip continues into the third day with a stop at Caudebec-en-Caux, a historic fishing village that dates back to the 9th century and distinguished by a stunning gothic church and scores of notable abbeys.By day 4, the ship reaches the beaches at Normandy, the location for the historic landing of allied troops during World War II otherwise known as the Invasion of Normandy. Passengers are afforded a full day exploration of the Normandy, and may include a visit to the cemetery at Coleville-sur-Mer at Omaha Beach, or optional excursions to the Juno and Gold Beaches or a visit to rural Normandy.The following day, the ship returns inland via the Seine to the medieval city of Rouen, whose Notre Dame Cathedral is best known for its paintings by Monet and whose nearby public square was the site where Joan of Arc was martyred in 1431.The final two days are highlighted by a stop to the historic villages of Les Andelys and Conflans, with the latter featuring an optional visit to Château Malmaison, the former home of Napoleon Bonaparte and his wife Josephine. The eighth and final day of the trip concludes in Paris.

The Ship

The AmaLyra will be the host ship for all of the scheduled Paris and Normandy river cruises for 2017. Named the Best New River Cruise Ship shortly after its initial launch, the AmaLyra features four deck levels which are designated as the Sun Deck (top level), Violin Deck, Cello Deck and the Piano Deck. The AmaLyra features 71 staterooms and three suites, with the bulk of the accommodations located on the Violin and Cello Deck. The main restaurant is also located on the Cello Deck, while the gift shop, reception desk, massage and hair salon, fitness room and sauna and main lounge and bar are located on the Violin Deck.

Dining

As the only river cruise line inducted into the prestigious La Chaîne des Rôtisseurs, AmaWaterways takes tremendous pride in presenting a truly phenomenal dining experience. Dining onboard the host ship AmaLyra is no exception as guests will be able to enjoy delicious continental cuisine for breakfast, lunch and dinner, all of which are included in the cruise price. Breakfast and lunch are served buffet style, with plenty of options for regionally inspired cuisine and standard favorites like soups and salads. For breakfast, guests may enjoy unlimited sparkling wine and fresh juices while for lunch and dinner, guests may also enjoy unlimited fine wines, beer and soft drinks. Guests may also enjoy tapas, sandwiches, snacks and refreshments daily in the Main Lounge, as well as dine at the ship’s signature Chef’s Table specialty restaurant. While country club casual clothing is recommended for dinner in the Main Dining Room, more formal wear is suggested at the Chef’s Table.

Themed Wine Cruises

Of the 30 scheduled Paris and Normandy cruise trips for 2017, five of those are further enhanced by being designated as Wine Cruises, which are hosted by one or more leading wine experts. Each of the designated wine experts will lead guests in wine tasting, suggest food and wine pairings for the ship’s award-winning cuisine and other wine-related activities, both on board and at ports of call.

By Randy Yagi