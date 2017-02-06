Owner Of Burned Anaheim White House Restaurant Still Finds Ways To Serve Underprivileged Kids

February 6, 2017 6:13 PM
Filed Under: Anaheim, Anaheim White House Restaurant, Bruno Serato, Caterina's Club

ANAHEIM (CBSLA.com) — A fire gutted the landmark White House restaurant in Anaheim Saturday. But the unfortunate event did not stop the owner from completing his charity work to feed thousands underprivileged children.

Local venues have offered their banquet facilities and kitchens to help out Bruno Serato.

On Monday, he fed pasta to children from the Boys and Girls Club in Anaheim at the Highway 39 Event Center on State College Boulevard in Anaheim.

The lunch was part of a program under Caterina’s Club, which was named after Serato’s mother. Its mission is to feed, house and educate the children of Orange County.

No one was hurt in the fire. But his 60 employees are now out of work.

RELATED LINK: 2-Alarm Blaze Guts Popular Anaheim White House Restaurant Known For Its Charity

The cause of the White House fire is under investigation.

Serato told CBS2’s Michele Gile that the flames did not erupt in the kitchen.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Serato rebuild his restaurant and provide financial relief for his employees.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It
Follow Us On Twitter

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia