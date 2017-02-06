Police Fatally Shoot Suspect In Santa Monica

February 6, 2017 4:46 AM
Filed Under: Deadly Shooting, Officer Involved Shooting

SANTA MONICA (CBSLA.com) – Police Monday investigated an officer-involved shooting that took place in Santa Monica.

The incident was reported shortly before 12:30 a.m. in the 3300 block of Pico Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

The suspect was struck by gunfire, and was transported to a hospital where he later died.

The suspect’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.

No officers were injured during the incident.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about this case has been urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

