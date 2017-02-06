Woman Hospitalized After Hostage Situation Ends In Ventura

VENTURA (CBSLA.com) — A woman was hospitalized Monday for treatment of injuries sustained during a hostage situation at her home in Ventura.
The domestic incident was reported shortly before 12:30 a.m. in the 5500 block of Dorsey Street.
Upon their arrival, police heard shots being fired from inside the home.
Officers backed off and a SWAT team was called to assist at the scene.
The three hour standoff ended when authorities heard a woman scream.
Officers entered the home, and found her suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
Paramedics transported her to a hospital. An update on her condition was not immediately available.
The suspect shot himself inside the residence.
The investigation is ongoing.