Woman Hospitalized After Hostage Situation Ends In Ventura

February 6, 2017 5:09 AM
Filed Under: Hostage Situation, Standoff

VENTURA (CBSLA.com) — A woman was hospitalized Monday for treatment of injuries sustained during a hostage situation at her home in Ventura.

The domestic incident was reported shortly before 12:30 a.m. in the 5500 block of Dorsey Street.

Upon their arrival, police heard shots being fired from inside the home.

Officers backed off and a SWAT team was called to assist at the scene.

The three hour standoff ended when authorities heard a woman scream.

Officers entered the home, and found her suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

Paramedics transported her to a hospital. An update on her condition was not immediately available.

The suspect shot himself inside the residence.

The investigation is ongoing.

