Heavy Rain Falls Across Southern California

February 6, 2017 4:55 AM
Filed Under: NWS, Rain, Storm

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Heavy rain fell across Southern California Monday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, there is a chance for flash flooding and debris flows in recent burn areas, possible rock and mudslides in steep canyons, and localized flooding of low-lying roadways.

Slick roads and reduced visibility could affect the morning commute.

Gusty winds could down power lines and trees.

As of 5 a.m., nearly 6,800 Southern California Edison customers were without power in Monterey Park.

It remains unclear when electricity will be restored in the area.

