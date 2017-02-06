Heavy Rain Falls Across Southern California

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — Heavy rain fell across Southern California Monday morning.
According to the National Weather Service, there is a chance for flash flooding and debris flows in recent burn areas, possible rock and mudslides in steep canyons, and localized flooding of low-lying roadways.
Slick roads and reduced visibility could affect the morning commute.
Gusty winds could down power lines and trees.
As of 5 a.m., nearly 6,800 Southern California Edison customers were without power in Monterey Park.
It remains unclear when electricity will be restored in the area.
