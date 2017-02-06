Trip Synopsis – Nuremberg to Budapest

Day 1 – Nuremberg, Germany – Embarkation

Day 2 – Nuremberg and the Continental Divide Germany

Day 3 – Regensburg, Germany

Day 4 – Passau, Germany

Day 5 – Melk and Vienna, Austria

Day 6 – Vienna, Austria

Day 7 – Budapest, Hungary

Day 8 – Budapest, Hungary – Disembarkation

With available trips in either direction, cruises of Europe’s Christmas Markets on the Danube can either depart from Nuremberg or Budapest. For departures beginning from Nuremberg, the river cruise ship will travel in a southeasterly direction along the Danube River as it winds its way through Germany, Austria and Hungary. But, before leaving Nuremberg, the second largest city in Bavaria, passengers will be able to join a guided morning tour of the medieval city, including a chance to see the Imperial Castle (Nuremberg Castle) and the city’s three most prominent churches: The gothic Frauenkirche Nuremberg with its mechanical clock; St. Sebaldus; and the towering St. Lorenz, with its twin spires, the most visible in the city.Following the day tour of Nuremberg, guests are allowed free time to explore the city’s Christkindlesmarkt, the most famous Christmas Market in Germany and quite possibly the world’s most famous. By Day 3, the ship arrives in Regensburg, Bavaria’s fourth largest city, with a visit to its own festive Christmas Market before departing to Passau, a peaceful city best known for its distinctive St. Stephen’s Cathedral, home to the largest pipe organ in Europe and yet another delightful Christmas Market. Also on Day 3 is an optional full-day excursion to Salzburg, Austria, the birthplace of Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart and the setting for the Academy Award-winning film “The Sound of Music”.Day 5 begins with a walking tour of the Austrian town of Melk, best known for its stunning 11th century abbey with an optional bike tour along the Danube. The day concludes in the magnificent city of Vienna, with a chance to visit its two most prominent Christmas Markets – on the Maria-Theresien-Platz and the Rathaus, the impressive city hall building with its breathtaking array of holiday lights. The following day, passengers are afforded another full day to enjoy Vienna, with options to enjoy a panoramic tour of the city or to tour the city’s hidden treasures, before visiting the Christmas markets and departing for Hungary.Day 7 allows passengers a morning tour of the cities of Buda and Pest, both bounded by the Danube River, then followed by a chance to explore the famous Christmas Market in heart of the city. For trips departing from Budapest to Nuremberg, the tour is for all intents and purposes, merely reversed.