Europe’s Christmas Markets On The Rhine Cruises

Recently named Best River Cruise Line by the prestigious 2017 Travvy Awards, AmaWaterways is currently offering prospective travelers a savings of up to $2,000 per stateroom as part of its special WAVE promotion ending March 30, 2017. These tremendous savings includes the very popular Christmas Markets on the Rhine Cruises which transport lucky guests along one of Europe’s most prominent rivers to enjoy some of the world’s most famous Christmas markets across four European countries.

Trip Synopsis – Amsterdam to Basel

With available trips from either direction, prospective guests of cruises of Europe’s Christmas Markets on the Rhine can choose to depart from either Amsterdam or Basel.



For departures beginning in Amsterdam, the trip begins with a welcome dinner followed by a morning tour of the largest and most populous city of the Netherlands and afternoon departure for Germany on Day 2.



The following day, the ship will arrive in Cologne, Germany’s fourth largest city best known for its stunning, twin-spired Gothic church and the setting for a vibrant Christmas market in the Cathedral Square.



The next day day, the ship makes its way past historic castles and fortresses via the scenic Rhine Gorge before arriving in the winemaking town of Rüdesheim to enjoy its premier attraction, Siegfried’s Mechanical Musical Instrument Museum and yet another magical Christmas market.



Day 5 features a stopover in Mannheim, with an optional side trip to the historic university town of Heidelberg, before visiting the local Christmas markets in the evening.



As the ship continues onward into France, it makes a stop at Strasbourg, the capital of the Grand Est region and the location for what’s believed to be the oldest and finest Christmas market in the country. The final day of the river cruise is spent in the charming town of Breisach before departing for Switzerland.



For trips departing from Basel to Amsterdam, the tour is for all intents and purposes, merely reversed. Day 1 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Embarkation

Day 2 – Amsterdam, Netherlands

Day 3 – Cologne, Germany

Day 4 – Rüdesheim, Germany

Day 5 – Mannheim, Germany

Day 6 – Strasbourg, France

Day 7 – Breisach, Germany

The Ships

For Christmas Markets on the Rhine river cruises, AmaWaterways will be utilizing three of its passengers vessels, including the newest addition to the fleet, the AmaKristina. Each of the passenger vessels measures 443 long, 38 feet wide and has four decks, with the Sun Deck at the top followed by the Violin Deck, Cello Deck and Piano Deck. Each of the ships features a number of modern conveniences, such as a heated pool with a swim bar, a gift shop, a terrific fitness room and massage and hair salon, a main restaurant, main lounge and bar as well as the Chef’s Table Restaurant. The majority of the staterooms are located on the Violin and Cello decks, with the most modest accommodations located on the Piano Deck. Each of the staterooms and suites offers views of the Rhine River and many come equipped with AmaWays’ exclusive Twin Balconies.

Dining

As the only river cruise line inducted into the prestigious La Chaîne des Rôtisseurs, AmaWaterways takes tremendous pride in presenting a truly phenomenal dining experience to its guests onboard all of its premium river cruises. Dining onboard the Christmas Market on the Rhine ships are no exception, as guests will be able to enjoy delicious continental cuisine for breakfast, lunch and dinner, all of which are included in the cruise price.



Breakfast and lunch are served buffet style, with plenty of options for regionally inspired cuisine and standard favorites like soups and salads. For breakfast, guests may enjoy unlimited sparkling wine and fresh juices while for lunch and dinner, guests may also enjoy unlimited fine wines, beer and soft drinks. Guests may also enjoy tapas, sandwiches, snacks and refreshments daily in the Main Lounge, as well as dine at the ship’s signature Chef’s Table specialty restaurant. While country club casual clothing is recommended for dinner in the Main Dining Room, more formal wear is suggested at the Chef’s Table.

By Randy Yagi