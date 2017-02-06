Downey Student Arrested For ‘Implied’ Threat On Social Media

February 6, 2017 12:20 PM
Filed Under: Downey, Social Media Threat, Warren High School

DOWNEY (CBSLA.com) — Classes began on a late schedule Monday for students at Warren High School in Downey, which was the subject of a threat of “implied violence” by a student on social media.

Warren High School administrators notified Downey Police officials of the threat Sunday at about 8:30 p.m. A 16-year-old student, whose name was not released, was identified as the suspect and arrested.

Police say they believe the student acted alone in the threat, which had warned students not to go to school, and had no “direct intention of carrying out the threat.”

The social media post has since been deleted.

