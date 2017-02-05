Wind Chill Temperatures To Drop Below 32 Degrees For LA County Mountains, Officials Warn

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A cold weather alert has been extended for the mountains of Los Angeles County through Monday, officials said.
The Los Angeles Department of Public Health says the alert is expected to remain in effect through Monday.
The alert indicates that wind chill temperatures are expected to be below 32 degrees Fahrenheit.
Public health officials say children, the elderly, and those with disabilities or medical needs are most vulnerable during cold snaps.
A winter shelter program is available for seniors and those looking for a place to stay warm.
Click here for information, including locations, or call the LA County information line at 2-1-1.