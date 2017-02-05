Watch Kilauea Volcano In Hawaii As It Provides Another Stunning Sight

February 5, 2017 7:55 AM

HONOLULU (CBSLA.com) — The Kilauea Volcano in Hawaii is providing another stunning sight as lava continues to flow into the ocean.

The so-called “firehouse of lava” continues to pour into the Pacific ocean and has been captured on video.

For the past few weeks, sheets of lava created explosions when the molten rocks spilled into the sea.

“That pouring into the ocean is really unusual,” said Jessica Ferracane of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. “And then to have it last this long, and to keep growing in its size is very unusual. Really, really special and beautiful sight to see.”

Kilauea has been a noticeably active volcano since 1983.

