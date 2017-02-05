Police, CHP Chasing Stolen Car Suspect In Downtown LA

February 5, 2017 11:16 PM
Filed Under: Chase, Pursuit, Stolen Car, Suspect

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com)  —  Police are chasing a stolen car suspect in Downtown Los Angeles.

The chase reportedly started in Bell Gardens.

The suspect has been driving erratically — racing at high rates of speeds and running red lights.

The suspect found mostly empty streets on freeways and surface streets.

SKY 9’s Desmond Shaw said the driver doesn’t seem to know what he wants to do. He speeds up, slows down and goes in circles.

The chase has gone through Downtown LA, Fairfax, Hancock Park, Bell Gardens, Koreatown, West Hollywood, Beverly Hills, to name a few locales.

In West Hollywood, the suspect came to a dead end in a cul-de-sac at Sunset and LA Cienga. At this point, the driver and a passenger fled on foot.

One of the suspects was taken into custody by a K-9 officer. The other was taken into custody shortly thereafter.

 

 

 

 

 

