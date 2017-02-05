Man Wearing Only Shirt, Underwear Dies After Witnesses Say He Tried To Enter 2 Cars, Jumped Onto Truck’s Bed

NORWALK (CBSLA.com) — Authorities are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in Norwalk.
Deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department responded to the 10900 block of Firestone Boulevard just before 7 p.m. Saturday.
Upon arrival, they learned that two good Samaritans had detained a man after they witnessed him acting erratic.
Specifically, deputies say the man was observed entering an occupied parked car, and attempting to enter a second car.
That’s when authorities say the man jumped into the bed of a truck, but eventually fell out.
He then was reported to entering a local business wearing only his shirt and underwear.
At that point, the good Samaritans detained the man until deputies arrived on scene.
When deputies arrived, they began to take custody of the suspect who they say he became unconscious.
They began to administer CPR, and the suspect was subsequently taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. His identity was unknown.
Anyone with information about this incident was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.