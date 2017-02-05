SUPER BOWL COVERAGE: Falcons | Patriots | 10 Super Bowl Ads To Watch | Live Blog | Listen To KNX 1070

Man Killed In Mountain Ice Accident Lived In Gardena

February 5, 2017 11:17 AM

AZUSA (AP) — Authorities say a man killed when a group of hikers plunged down an icy slope in Southern California mountains was a 67-year-old resident of Los Angeles County.

The coroner’s office says Michael J. Yoo of Gardena was killed Saturday at Islip Saddle, a hiking area high in the San Gabriel Mountains northeast of Los Angeles.

Four other people were injured in the accident in alpine conditions at about 7,000 feet.

Bernard Peters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department said one was airlifted to a hospital in critical condition with head and back injuries.

Two other people also were taken to hospitals, one with a wrist injury and another complaining of chest pain. Peters said all three also had hypothermia.

A fifth person had a minor wrist injury.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Los Angeles

KNX 1070 Newsradio
Play.It

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia