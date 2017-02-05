SUPER BOWL COVERAGE: Falcons | Patriots | 10 Super Bowl Ads To Watch | Live Blog | Listen To KNX 1070

Man Killed, 4 Seriously Hurt In Crash Near Palmdale

February 5, 2017 2:42 PM

PALMDALE (AP) — Authorities say a motorist walked away with minor injuries from a single-vehicle crash that killed a passenger and seriously injured four others on a desert road in northern Los Angeles County.

The California Highway Patrol says four people were thrown from the car Saturday as it flipped over and slammed into a utility pole east of Palmdale.

The CHP said Sunday that a 20-year-old man died at the scene. Four other passengers were hospitalized with critical injuries.

The driver, a 26-year-old woman, wasn’t seriously hurt. The CHP says she was not arrested.

The crash is under investigation.

