Guide To The February 2017’s Best Events In Orange County

February is officially here, with plenty of activities all over Orange County. Whether you’re seeking a romantic Valentine’s dinner, a heart-themed art crawl or a night out to watch a play, there are plenty of local events to keep your heart happy this month. Other events occurring in February include the SoCal Winter Brew Fest, the Laguna Beach Music Festival, the Surf City Marathon, the Long Beach Comic Expo and a variety of dance and performance art.

February 2, 2017



As You Like It…On the Rocks!

Bowers Museum

2002 North Main Street

Santa Ana, CA 92706

(714) 567-3600

www.bowers.org Bowers Museum2002 North Main StreetSanta Ana, CA 92706(714) 567-3600 Part of the Thirsty Thursday series, As You Like It…On the Rocks! brings local history lovers a multi-faceted event. Sip on cocktails during happy hour while you join in on an interactive Shakespeare party with a reading of “As You Like It.” Aside from the reading, visitors will gain access to the museum’s latest exhibit, “As She Liked It: The Shakespearean Roles of Madame Modjeska,” a celebration of the life of Polish actress Madame Helena Modjeska. After settling in nearby Anaheim in the late 1800s, she often acted in Shakespeare’s plays. The exhibition also serves to commemorate the 400th anniversary Shakespeare’s death.

February 3, 2017



A Tribute to Charles McPherson

Soka Performing Arts Center

1 University Circle

Aliso Viejo, CA 92656

(949) 480-4278

www.soka.edu Soka Performing Arts Center1 University CircleAliso Viejo, CA 92656(949) 480-4278 Famed musician Charles McPherson has been playing jazz music for decades. Rising to fame alongside Charles Mingus in the 1960s, he has continued to wow crowds with his saxophone skills over the last 50 years. This tribute will mark his outstanding career, celebrating both his life and his music. He has worked alongside some of the biggest saxophone players and jazz musicians in the world. On February 3 at 8 p.m., catch performances from Johnathan Blake on drums, Ray Drummond on bass, Brian Lynch on trumpet, Jeb Patton on piano and, of course, Charles McPherson on saxophone.

February 3, 2017



Backhausdance

Irvine Barclay Theatre

4242 Campus Drive

Irvine, CA 92616

(949) 854-4646

www.thebarclay.org Irvine Barclay Theatre4242 Campus DriveIrvine, CA 92616(949) 854-4646 With shows that always delight audiences—and typically sell out—Backhausdance is a success story that crowds love to share in. Known for their powerful, athletic dances and emotional soundtracks, the Orange County-based dance group returns to the Irvine Barclay Theatre with a one-night performance that features four different dance premieres. The first premiere, “Live Life Backward,” is a lighthearted contemporary piece choreographed by Jennifer Backhaus and Dale A. Merrill. The sweeping “Black Morning,” choreographed by Ido Tadmor, and the emotional Breach, choreographed by Yin Yue, will follow it. The show will close with another Jennifer Backhaus original, the complex and intricate Hive.

February 4, 2017



SoCal Winter Brew Fest

Phoenix Club

1340 South Sanderson Avenue

Anaheim, CA 92806

(714) 563-4166

www.socalwinterbrewfest.com Phoenix Club1340 South Sanderson AvenueAnaheim, CA 92806(714) 563-4166 Now in its second year, the Phoenix Club will once again present the SoCal Winter Brew Fest. Expect to find a variety of breweries from near and far offering 60 different types of craft beers, including Barley Forge Brewing Company, Ballast Point, Lagunitas Brewing Company, Angry Orchard, New Belgium Brewing and Hangar 24 Craft Brewery. Aside from brews, guests can sample food from some of Orange County’s best food trucks and listen to music from Sega Genecide, a 90s cover band. Partial proceeds from the brew fest will benefit Food Finders, an organization that provides food awareness and education as well as meals for those in need.

February 4, 2017



My Edible Garden

Roger’s Gardens

2301 San Joaquin Hills Road

Corona del Mar, CA 92625

(949) 640-5800

www.rogersgardens.com Roger’s Gardens2301 San Joaquin Hills RoadCorona del Mar, CA 92625(949) 640-5800 This free workshop at Newport’s Roger’s Gardens gives visitors a remarkable insight into growing their own gardens. Horticulturalist Steve Hampson will lead the event, discussing everything from vegetables and fruits to more specialized produce like berries and herbs. Learn about what, where and when you should plant as well as how to prune, feed and harvest produce. Hampson will also touch on insect control, how to fertilize fruit trees, when to stop planting cool season vegetables and how to start cultivating warm season vegetables. Audience participating is encouraged so bring your own tips to share or feel free to ask questions during the workshop.

February 5, 2017



Surf City Marathon

Various Locations

21100 Pacific Coast Highway

Huntington Beach, CA 92648

www.runsurfcity.com Various Locations21100 Pacific Coast HighwayHuntington Beach, CA 92648 The annual Surf City Marathon kicks off in front of the Hilton Waterfront Beach Resort, with a course that clocks in at just over 26 miles, the standard amount for any marathon. The path takes runners up Pacific Coast Highway, through the Huntington Beach Central Park, back past the Bolsa Chica Wetlands and along PCH and the beachside running path. It ends just south of the pier. A shorter half marathon option is also available, resulting in an average of 20,000 runners. Winners will receive surfboard-shaped medals, tote bags and performance shirts. Before leaving, don’t forget to visit the Active Lifestyle Expo, full of fitness and nutrition vendors.

February 8-12, 2017



Laguna Beach Music Festival

Laguna Playhouse

606 Laguna Canyon Road

Laguna Beach, CA 92651

(949) 497-2787

www.philharmonicsociety.org Laguna Playhouse606 Laguna Canyon RoadLaguna Beach, CA 92651(949) 497-2787 This beloved music festival, put on by the Philharmonic Society of Orange County and Laguna Beach Live!, is one of the best in Orange County. Celebrate 15 years of music at the annual Laguna Beach Music Festival, with this year’s artistic director, cellist Johannes Moser. The multi-day event kicks off with a party at Seven Degrees on February 8, where festival alumni will perform for the guests. The opening night concert on February 10 will showcase Moser himself with solo cello performances of both J.S. Bach’s Cello Suite No. 4 in E-flat major and the world-premiere of Ellen Reid’s Stellar Remnants. Saturday night, Moser will join the Calder Quartet to perform music from Schoenberg and Schubert, followed by a Sunday evening cello showcase with 12 different artists performing a variety of works.

February 9, 2017



Taste Of San Juan

San Juan Hills Golf Club

32120 San Juan Creek Road

San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

(949) 201-5598

www.swallowsparade.com San Juan Hills Golf Club32120 San Juan Creek RoadSan Juan Capistrano, CA 92675(949) 201-5598 The Festival of the Swallows kicks off with this delicious culinary event that introduces locals and visitors alike to some of the best food in San Juan Capistrano. Held at the San Juan Hills Golf Club, this event brings 25 restaurants together to offer samples of their fare—five of which are new participants this year. A ticket, which costs only $35, includes a sample of from each restaurant—instead of picking and choosing which to sample, you can try them all for one price. Live music will be provided by local band Mark Liddell and the Wranglers, and the event will run from 6 to 9 p.m.

February 11, 2017



Golden Years Vintage Market

2nd Street Promenade

207 North Broadway Street

Santa Ana, CA 92701

(702) 596-3874

www.goldenyearsmarket.com 2nd Street Promenade207 North Broadway StreetSanta Ana, CA 92701(702) 596-3874 The Golden Years Vintage Market offers a fresh take on the popular farmer’s markets held throughout Orange County on a regular basis. Instead of flowers, produce and tea, you’ll find a variety of men’s and women’s vintage clothing and unique accessories as well as plenty of vintage vinyl record booths. While furniture and housewares aren’t the main focus of any of the booths, you may find scattered home items from some of the clothing vendors as well. The market is held seasonally, with the spring market occurring on February 11 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event is free and is located at the 2nd Street Promenade, near plenty of spots that are perfect for brunch or lunch and cocktails.

February 11, 2017



Coastal Art Show

Lahaina Galleries

1173 Newport Center Drive

Newport Beach, CA 92660

(949) 721-9117

www.lahainagalleries.com Lahaina Galleries1173 Newport Center DriveNewport Beach, CA 92660(949) 721-9117 Though the gallery was originally based in Hawaii, Lahaina Galleries’ Orange County location offers stellar shows as well, including their latest. The Coastal Art Show will be presented for one night only, featuring artwork by two local artists that have crafted some outstanding seascapes that perfectly capture the spirit of Southern California. The first, Cheryl Kline, is a classically trained painter that crafts serene, impressionist sky paintings. She will be showing alongside Lori Wylie, a contemporary artist whose semi-abstract seascape paintings are etched on metal. The event will run from 4 to 7 p.m. The studio asks that guests reach out to RSVP before attending.

February 11, 2017



TheART Crawl Experience

Center Street Promenade

201 Center Street Promenade

Anaheim, CA 92805

(714) 956-3586

www.downtownanaheim.com Center Street Promenade201 Center Street PromenadeAnaheim, CA 92805(714) 956-3586 Downtown Anaheim’s Art Crawl Experience is a quarterly art festival that features everything from works by local artists to live musicians and dancers, and since the first event of the year falls just before Valentine’s Day, it is being called the theART Crawl Experience this February. The event will run from 6 to 10 p.m., featuring a theme of love. Stretching from Clementine to Anaheim Boulevard, visitors can check out the Center Gallery’s pop-up, a heart painting experience with artist Jack Knight, four live artists, a single lady flower giveaway and live entertainment including fire dancers. There will be a variety of arts & crafts and artisan food vendors on site selling perfect gifts for Valentine’s Day as well. Cozy up with your honey as you enjoy art, music and romantic European market-style lights at the heART Crawl.

February 12 and 18, 2017



See The Harlem Globetrotters

Honda Center

2695 East Katella Avenue

Anaheim, CA 92806

(714) 704-2400

www.hondacenter.com Honda Center2695 East Katella AvenueAnaheim, CA 92806(714) 704-2400 The famed Harlem Globetrotters are coming back to the Honda Center for their annual performance…or, should we say, basketball games. The family-friendly shows — one on February 12 and two on February 18 — feature some spectacular skills and tricks that will have children of all ages laughing. A combination of wizardry and artistry, players like Jumpin’ Joe, Swish, Ace, Dizzy, Too Tall, Buckets, Dragon and, the first female player, TNT will take to the floor to play the Washington Generals. They are sure to have surprises up their sleeves, but the players are also great with kids, giving them an interactive experience and letting them participate in some of the tricks. They also toss out balls and meet with little ones after the game.

February 12 – May 7, 2017



Dressing Downton

Muzeo Museum and Cultural Center

241 South Anaheim Boulevard

Anaheim, CA 92805

(714) 956-8936

www.muzeo.org Muzeo Museum and Cultural Center241 South Anaheim BoulevardAnaheim, CA 92805(714) 956-8936 Still going through withdrawal since the popular television drama Downton Abbey ended? This new exhibit, inspired by the show, will showcase costumes and jewelry from the set. Explore fashions from your favorite characters both up and downstairs, with an exhibit that showcases the best outfits from the period. Visits to the “Dressing Downton” showcase will be limited to 30-minute increments, due to the projected popularity, to ensure that everyone has enough time to see it. The museum will also be extending their hours for the duration of the event. Tickets range from $10 to $20. The event coincides with the museum’s 10th anniversary, which will include an opening gala for the “Dressing Downton” exhibit the night before it opens.

February 14, 2017



Dancing with the Stars: Live!

Segerstrom Center for the Arts

600 Town Center Drive

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

(714) 556-2787

www.scfta.org Segerstrom Center for the Arts600 Town Center DriveCosta Mesa, CA 92626(714) 556-2787 This year, the Dancing with the Stars: Live! tour presents The Perfect Ten on Valentine’s Day. For a romantic and artistic evening filled with incredible and exciting choreography, check out this two-hour show with performances from the professional dancers from the popular television show. Witney Carson , Valentin Chmerkovskiy, Artem Chigvintsev, Peta Murgatroyd, Emma Slater, Alan Bersten, Brittany Cherry, Sasha Farber and Jenna Johnson will perform original dances as well as some memorable pieces from the last 10 years of the show. Expect to leave impressed, both with their stunning costumes and unique dances. There are meet-and-greet opportunities available for purchase and tickets start at $49.

February 14, 2017



Celebrate Valentine’s Day At A Great Restaurant Restaurants all over Orange County will offer dinner specials for this romantic holiday, with luxurious dishes, creative cocktails and love-inspired desserts. Notable menus include the $95 four-course chef menu at the Old Vine Café with filet mignon and cheesecake; CUCINA enoteca’s à la carte dishes like oysters and a roasted black bass; the Oak Grill’s four-course prix fixe menu with a strawberry salad and seafood pasta; a $55 three-course menu including the braised short rib dish Pappardelle Bruno at Bruno’s Italian Kitchen; The Ranch’s four-course menu with Dungeness crab and Champagne bisque; or even a visit to the Rooftop Lounge at the La Casa del Camino hotel, where couples can pair a bottle of wine or champagne with cheesecake and a seaside, rooftop table for $150. For other restaurants offering special menus, visit our guide to the Top Restaurants To Visit In Orange County For Valentine’s Day





Valentine’s Day Activities Looking to spend some quality time with your special someone and do something fun? Orange County offers aa myriad of fun activities, including whale watching in Dana Point, Newport boat, romantic gondola rides and much more! Visit our Complete List Of Romantic Valentine’s Day Ideas for information.

February 18, 2017



Kid’s Pet Parade

Los Rios Park

31747 Los Rios Street

San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675

(949) 493-1976

www.swallowsparade.com Los Rios Park31747 Los Rios StreetSan Juan Capistrano, CA 92675(949) 493-1976 Kids of all ages—and their pets—can head down to San Juan Capistrano’s annual Kid’s Pet Parade, an event that is part of the Festival of the Sparrows celebration. While kids must be accompanied by their parents, the entry fee for the parade is only $5. Starting at noon, kids and their critters will sashay around, showcasing their pets for all to see. Aside from cats and dogs, more exotic pets are welcome, including birds, ducks, small horses, bugs and more. Children from the ages of 5 to 12 can enter to win in categories like Best Household Domestic Pet, Best Exotic Pet, Best Barnyard Animal, Best Bird and Best Team Costume (child and pet). A special Judge’s Choice award will be issued as well and the winner will be in the Swallow’s Day Parade.

February 18-19, 2017



Scotsfestival and International Highland Games XXIV

The Queen Mary

1126 Queens Highway

Long Beach, CA 90802

(877) 342-0738

www.queenmary.com The Queen Mary1126 Queens HighwayLong Beach, CA 90802(877) 342-0738 There aren’t a ton of Scottish festivals in Orange County, but this event at the Queen Mary happens each year, bringing with it a healthy dose of culture and some thrilling entertainment. Whether you’re participating or simply watching, the highland games are especially unique. Inspired by the precursor to the Olympics, these games test player’s strength and skills in Scottish sports like throwing the weight, caber toss, darts, shot put and the hammer throw. Additional activities are available for kids, including potato sack races and tug ‘o war. Aside from the games, the festival features authentic music and dancing, Scottish cuisine and whiskey tastings.

February 18-19, 2017



Long Beach Comic Expo

Long Beach Convention Center

300 East Ocean Boulevard

Long Beach, CA 90802

www.longbeachcomicexpo.com Long Beach Convention Center300 East Ocean BoulevardLong Beach, CA 90802 A sister event of the annual Long Beach Comic Con, this smaller expo offers a wintertime glimpse into the world of comics, film, television, animation and gaming. Guests will be decked out in their finest cosplay costumes, portraying famous superheroes, movie and comic book characters. Panels and meet-and-greets will be held throughout the two-day event, featuring Game of Thrones’ Jason Momoa, comic artist Karl Altstaetter and a variety of Cuban creative who will participate in the Celebrating Cuban Cultural Art panel, among others. The Artist Alley is another highlight of the event, offering works from big and small name pencilers, inkers, colorists, letters and even writers.

February 18-19, 2017



Ground Zero Animation Expo

Odd Fellows Lodge

721 South Anaheim Blvd

Anaheim, CA 92805

(949) 854-4646

www.shopfanalley.com Odd Fellows Lodge721 South Anaheim BlvdAnaheim, CA 92805(949) 854-4646 The two-day Ground Zero Animation Expo, put on by Fan Alley, is a unique event celebrating the world of animation. The Animation Alley will feature panelists and famed animators, selling their pieces and greeting fans. A separate Up & Coming Animation Alley will include new artists just breaking into the industry. The event will feature panels and workshops on things like character design, storyboarding, stop motion, internships and illustration, with some panels specializing in things like children’s books or women in the industry. This year’s guests include people like Peter Paul, who has worked for everyone from Disney and Universal to Fox and Warner Bros., and Nickelodeon’s Sean Gantka. The expo also serves as a great networking event for those working in animation.

Sunda12



Orange County Career Fair

Marriott Courtyard Santa Ana

8 MacArthur Place

Santa Ana, CA 92707

(847) 428-1118

www.unitedcareerfairs.com Marriott Courtyard Santa Ana8 MacArthur PlaceSanta Ana, CA 92707(847) 428-1118 Beginning at 6 p.m. on February 21, those seeking employment in the area can visit the Marriott Courtyard Santa Ana for a career fair. Put on by United Career Fairs, the event will match hiring managers with those looking for a job, giving them a chance to meet and talk face-to-face. Companies present at these events include small start-up companies, mid-size businesses and even Fortune 500 companies owned by massive corporations. The fields that are mainly included in these career fairs, which happen sporadically throughout the year and occur across the U.S., are business development, sales, marketing, retail and customer service jobs.

February 25, 2017



Laura Numeroff Book Reading

Barnes & Noble

1923 West Malvern Avenue

Fullerton, CA 92833

(714) 871-9855

www.lauranumeroff.com Barnes & Noble1923 West Malvern AvenueFullerton, CA 92833(714) 871-9855 Children’s author Laura Numeroff, known for her famous book “If You Give a Mouse a Cookie,” returns with a brand new story that kid’s will adore. She will stop by the Fullerton Barnes & Noble store to read the book to guests. Titled “Raising a Hero,” it tells the story of a determined puppy named Max who makes a life-long friend while learning new things on an epic adventure. The book celebration includes the reading, which will start at noon, as well as a book signing directly following. Proceeds from the sales of “Raising a Hero” benefit Canine Companions for Independence, an animal organization based in Oceanside. Numeroff will do another reading of her latest book at Fashion Island’s Barnes & Noble store in April.

February 28 – March 5, 2017



See “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder”

Segerstrom Center for the Arts

600 Town Center Drive

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

(714) 556-2787

www.scfta.org Segerstrom Center for the Arts600 Town Center DriveCosta Mesa, CA 92626(714) 556-2787 Since winning the Tony award for Best Musical in 2014, “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” has graced stages across the country, introducing audiences to the hilarious musical. The production, which comes to Orange County straight from New York’s Broadway, follows Monty Navarro as he tries to kill off eight of his relatives in an effort to be first in line for a family fortune. While juggling the murders and trying not to get caught, he also faces conflict with both his fiancée and his mistress. Kevin Massey plays Monty Navarro, John Rapson plays all eight of the pesky relatives and Robert L. Freedman wrote the book and lyrics.

Now Through March 5, 2017



Knott’s Berry Farm For the Cure

Knott’s Berry Farm

8039 Beach Boulevard

Buena Park, CA 90620

(714) 220-5200

www.knotts.com Knott’s Berry Farm8039 Beach BoulevardBuena Park, CA 90620(714) 220-5200 Each February, Knott’s Berry Farm partners with Susan G. Komen Orange County for the pink-filled Knott’s Berry Farm For the Cure. The special pink ticket, which is available until March 5, helps the park raise money for breast cancer treatment and awareness. Limited edition pink t-shirts are also released each year to support the cause. Pink tickets will provide entrance to the park, where guests will find some of their favorite rides transformed. Supreme Scream, the Calico Mine Ride and other famous attractions will be lit with pink lights to show support for the cause. Making its return this year is the Knott’s-sponsored Alinea mobile mammography van, where underinsured women in the community can get complimentary mammograms and breast exams.