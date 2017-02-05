GoFundMe Page Set Up To Help Anaheim White House After It’s Gutted By Fire

ANAHEIM (CBSLA.com) — A GoFundMe oage has been established to help the landmark Anaheim eatery the Anaheim White House after it was gutted by a fire early Saturday morning.
The restaurant –opened for 30 years — sustained major damage and will be closed indefinitely.
The 1909 Colonial-style three-story mansion was converted into a restaurant now owned by Sir Bruno Serato.
The chef and owner was as known for his food as his charity work.
For the past 12 years, Serato has made meals for 2,000 homeless and needy kids every night from the restaurant’s kitchen. So dedicated to the children, he mortgaged his own home during the recession to keep Caterina’s Club, named after his mother, going.
Saturday, he told CBS’s Joy Benedict he was only asking one thing from the public.
“Right now,” he said, “a prayer is good enough.”
Today, the reality set in that he will also need some financial help — to help his now unemployed workers and to rebuild the restaurant and return it to its former glory.
