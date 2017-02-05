Crews Shore Up Laurel Canyon Ahead of Heavy Rain

HOLLYWOOD HILLS (CBSLA.com) – Construction crews were in the Hollywood Hills Sunday shoring up the cliffs lining Laurel Canyon Boulevard in anticipation of heavy rainfall that is expected to hit the Southland Monday.
On Jan. 11, a portion of the concrete deck of a home located in the 8100 block of West Gould Avenue, perched above Laurel Canyon Boulevard, tumbled down a hillside after a round of rainfall. Concrete K-rails and tarps have since been put in place around the slide area. The remainder of the deck has been removed.
The city Department of Building and Safety determined that it is safe to allow limited traffic on Laurel Canyon Boulevard, but non-residential drivers are advised to use alternative routes. The roadway is closed to trucks over 6,000 pounds.
City construction crews will be out Monday morning to ensure safety prior to the arrival of the rain.
There is no estimate on when the roadway will be fully reopened.
According to KCAL9 Weather Anchor Danielle Gersch, rain will hit Los Angeles overnight Sunday, and will be heaviest through noon Monday. The rain could linger through early Wednesday morning.