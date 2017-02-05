Best Events In Orange County This Week – February 6

Start your week with a storytelling event in Tustin or a French-inspired art exhibition in Laguna Beach. Then, the new month kicks off with three things that are celebrated during February each year: Valentine’s Day, the Chinese New Year and the Super Bowl. Don’t forget to pay a visit to Disneyland to catch their new electrical parade.

Monday, February 6



Celebrate National Frozen Yogurt Day!

Yogurtland

Various Locations

Though their 10th anniversary has come and gone, Yogurtland continues to wow with their exciting events and delicious new flavors. This year, celebrate National Frozen Yogurt Day with the most popular frozen yogurt brand around. Today from 4 to 7 p.m., Yogurtland locations throughout Orange County will honor the holiday with free yogurt—and toppings too! The special occasion will also mark the launch of Yogurtland's newest flavors: the creamy peanut butter cup and the decadent chocolate milkshake, both made with Hershey's cocoa. Because frozen yogurt is low in fat and a good source of calcium, it's a good alternative to ice cream—especially when it's free.

Tuesday, February 7



Attend A History of Valentine’s Day Lecture

Ipso Facto

517 North Harbor Boulevard

Fullerton, CA 92832

(714) 525-7865

Ipso Facto
517 North Harbor Boulevard
Fullerton, CA 92832
(714) 525-7865
www.ipso-facto.com With only one week left until Valentine's Day, visit Ipso Facto—a Fullerton-based retail shop filled with steampunk, pin-up and gothic clothing, shoes and accessories—for a lecture on the origins of Valentine's Day. The event will discuss everything from the ancient traditions that influenced the modern holiday to the stories of the gods and goddesses that were patrons of love. The talk will mention Eros, Venus, Cupid, Freya, Bastet, Turan, Inanna, Pothos, Peitho, Kama and more, explaining how these beings influenced the way love was viewed in the ancient days and how it has evolved through cultures and over time.

Wednesday, February 8



Kodo: DADAN 2017

Segerstrom Center for the Arts

600 Town Center Drive

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

(714) 556-2787

Segerstrom Center for the Arts
600 Town Center Drive
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
(714) 556-2787
www.scfta.org Kodo: DADAN is a cultural performance that will take your breath away, presenting an array of living art performances through the use of the Japanese taiko drum. Kodo, who has given more than 3,700 performances since their conception in 1981, split their time between touring the world, showcasing their skills in Japan and rehearsing on Sado Island. Their name has a double meaning, conveying the idea of playing music with the heart of a child or as an apparent heartbeat. While their goal is to preserve traditional music, they do enhance their performances with the influence of music they've encountered in other countries on their travels. The group will be in Orange County for one night only and tickets start at $20.

Thursday, February 9



Beadwork and Art Applique Quilting Workshop

Piecemakers Country Store

1720 Adams Avenue

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

(714) 641-3112

Piecemakers Country Store
1720 Adams Avenue
Costa Mesa, CA 92626
(714) 641-3112
www.piecemakers.com Starting Thursday, visiting instructor Amy Loh-Kupser will present four days of beading and art applique workshops at Costa Mesa's Piecesmakers. Thursday through Saturday, she will teach two three-hour sessions per day, where her open class style allows participants to choose from a variety of necklace, bracelet and amulet kits to complete. They start at $20 per session and include all of the supplies you'll need. Then, on Sunday, she'll lead a six-and-a-half hour art applique quilting workshop, where visitors can select one of her designs to practice raw edge applique techniques. These artistic pieces can be used as smaller pieces of a larger quilting project or as small wall designs. Many of the options include animals like cats, dogs, butterflies, owls and pandas.

Friday, February 10



Attend The Laguna Beach Music Festival

Laguna Playhouse

606 Laguna Canyon Road

Laguna Beach, CA 92651

(949) 497-2787

Laguna Playhouse
606 Laguna Canyon Road
Laguna Beach, CA 92651
(949) 497-2787
www.philharmonicsociety.org The Laguna Beach Music Festival officially kicks off on today with performances from this year's artistic director, Johannes Moser. His Friday night showcase will include performances of J.S. Bach's Cello Suite No. 4 in E-flat major, Ellen Reid's Stellar Remnants and Paul Hindemith's Sonata for Solo Cello. On Saturday, stop by to see Schoenberg and Schubert Masterworks, with more cello performances by the featured artist. The weekend closes with Sunday night's One to Twelve: The Johannes Moser Project, where Moser and 11 other cellists will perform works ranging from classic to contemporary to pop, including pieces from Bach and Michael Jackson.

Saturday, February 11



For the Love of Campfire, S’mores and the Night

Environmental Nature Center

1601 East 16th Street

Newport Beach, CA 92663

(949) 645-8489

Environmental Nature Center
1601 East 16th Street
Newport Beach, CA 92663
(949) 645-8489
www.encenter.org Gather around the campfire at the Environmental Nature Center for an evening of fun after the sun goes down. Their event, For the Love of Campfire, S'mores and the Night, is a celebration of the local community, serving as an effort to draw locals together to interact and enjoy one another. Led by Sama Wareh, the center's director of outreach, the night will start with a short hike on the ENC property followed by a campfire sing-a-long. Whether singing popular songs, humming along to guitar or telling stories, the event allows guests to bond while drinking hot cocoa or tea. It's the perfect place for the whole family to get together and enjoy an OC campfire. The event runs from 6 to 8 p.m.

Sunday, February 12



It’s in the Bag

Island Hotel

690 Newport Center Drive

Newport Beach, CA 92660

(714) 573-9474

Island Hotel
690 Newport Center Drive
Newport Beach, CA 92660
(714) 573-9474
ocie.wish.org The Women's Circle of Wishes from the Orange County chapter of the Make-A-Wish Foundation presents their annual It's in the Bag luncheon. From 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., guests will enjoy a fabulous meal alongside a fashion show. The event, whose $125 tickets benefit the OC and the Inland Empire chapters of the organization, also includes a variety of silent and live auctions where guests can purchase some stellar swag like handbags and giftcards—all while helping others. There will also be a Wheel of Fun and the exciting Wine Wall, two activities that garner a lot of popularity each year during the luncheon.