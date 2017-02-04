2 Dead, 1 Trapped After Van Reportedly Goes Over 101 Freeway Overpass In 2-Car Crash

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — The CHP says a van appears to have flopped over the Barham Bridge on the 101 Freeway.
The Los Angeles Fire Department is on scene and says there are “three patients.”
Two body bags were visible from above. The victims were reportedly both female.
Another person is trapped inside a vehicle. That’s person’s condition and gender are unknown at this report. The CHP reported two men are in critical condition.
The accident was reported around 7:20 p.m. on the southbound 101 Freeway at Barham.
Traffic is backed up for miles as investigators try to determine the cause of the crash and first responders attend to the victims.
This is breaking news and will be updated as information comes into our newsroom.
Thanks for being the only local station to report this is such a timely manner online.
Don’t have to wait till tomorrow for the story.