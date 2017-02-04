Roommate Sought In Simi Valley Stabbing

SIMI VALLEY (CBSLA.com) – Authorities are searching for a suspect in connection with a stabbing that left his roommate critically injured at their Simi Valley home Friday night.
The suspect was identified as 52-year-old Gerardo Martin Vasquez, Simi Valley police said. He is wanted on attempted murder.
At 7:54 p.m., officers responded to a home at 224 Ulysses St. to find a 32-year-old man with life-threatening stab wounds. He was taken by ambulance to Los Robles Hospital. At last report he was placed into a medically-induced coma and was in critical condition.
The attack was believed to have been unprovoked, police said. There was no motive. The knife used in the stabbing has not been located.
Following the stabbing, according to police, Vasquez fled on a bicycle. He is described as Hispanic, 5-foot-10 and 180 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt and black pants.
The victim was not immediately identified.
Vasquez is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone who sees him should call 911 immediately.