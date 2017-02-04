Passions Run High For And Against Travel Ban At LAX

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — It’s been more than a week since President Trump signed the executive order on travel and passions are still running high between those who say the order is needed and those who say it’s un-American.

When Cindy Wade came to the airport to pick up her husband and saw all the protesters, she decided to pick up a sign and join the group supporting Trump.

“We’re not against immigrants, immigrants came to this country, made it what it is,” Wade said. “But we just want them to come here through the proper channels.”

That’s why she agrees with idea behind the president’s executive order restricting travel from seven Muslim majority countries.

RELATED: President Lashes Out As Judge Lifts Travel Ban

“Maybe it could have been handled differently, but we do have concern about having people coming in to harm us and they do come from those countries,” Wade said.

But protesters against the order say that’s not true.

“The number of terrorist attacks that come from people from one of the seven nations banned is zero,” Mike Jelf said.

Protesters in Jelf’s group think the order unfairly targets Muslims. They’re continuing to rally alongside immigration and civil rights lawyers, even though a federal judge has temporarily stopped the order from being implemented.

“There is still the capacity for an unscrupulous attorney general to knuckle under and follow orders rather than the law,” Jelf said.

Police are keeping an eye on both groups, making sure they don’t disrupt travelers and don’t attack each other. The protests have been peaceful so far.

“I think the people standing across the street and a lot of us have more in common than we do that divide us,” Diane Morris said.

“I think this is an amazing country that we can stand here and fight for our cause, they can stand there and fight for their cause, no violence, no hate, just we have an opinion that’s different from theirs and I respect that, Wade said.

As of 5 p.m, It didn’t look like protesters were planning on leaving anytime soon. So if you are coming to the airport there might be more traffic than usual.