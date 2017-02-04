Man Shot, Struck By Car In Westlake

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA.com) — A man is in critical, but stable condition after being shot in the Westlake area of Los Angeles early Saturday morning and then struck by a van occupied by the two suspects who wounded him.
The shooting in the area of Fourth Street and Burlington Avenue occurred at 2:05 a.m., said Officer Aareon Jefferson of the LAPD’s Media Relations Section.
Two suspects walked up to the man and shot him. The victim then got into a Honda Accord, that was occupied by two females and drove away, Jefferson said.
The two suspects then got into a white van and pursued the Honda Accord. At some point, the victim got out of the Honda and was struck by the van. Paramedics rushed him to an area hospital, where he was listed in critical, but stable condition.
Police had no suspect description.
