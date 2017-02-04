Kings Outlast Flyers in OT For Fifth Straight Win

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Peter Budaj posted his NHL-leading seventh shutout, Jeff Carter scored midway through overtime and the Los Angeles Kings won their fifth in a row, beating the Philadelphia Flyers 1-0 on Saturday.

Budaj, who wasn’t even on the Kings’ roster on opening night, extended his shutout streak to 144 minutes, 5 seconds. He made 17 saves.

Anze Kopitar set up the winning goal at 2:35 with a backhand pass across the crease to Carter, who whizzed a wrist shot past Michal Neuvirth. It was the 27th tally of the season for Carter, who entered trailing Pittsburgh’s Sidney Crosby by two goals for the NHL lead.

Neuvirth made 27 saves for Philadelphia, including a sensational glove stop in the second period.

Budaj is filling in for Kings starting goalie Jonathan Quick, who hasn’t played since suffering a groin injury on opening night. Quick, signed through 2023 on a 10-year, $58 million deal, has practiced with the team the last two days. But Budaj’s play has allowed Quick to take his time in his recovery.

Budaj improved to 25-14-3.

The Kings goalie didn’t have to make any spectacular saves in the old-fashioned defensive battle that featured lots of blocked shots, tight checking and strong goaltending from both clubs.

Tyler Toffoli nearly gave the Kings the lead four minutes into the second period, but his wrist shot from a sharp angle caught iron. Philadelphia’s Sean Couturier got free for a breakaway 30 seconds later, but he also hit the post after beating Budaj.

Neuvirth kept the game scoreless with the save of the game, stopping Dustin Brown with 12:05 left in the second period after a giveaway by Philadelphia’s Jakub Voracek. Brown had a wide-open net to fire into, but Neuvirth sprawled to his left with a fully extended glove and made an unlikely save.

The Philadelphia goalie made another strong stop during a tight third period, denying Tanner Pearson’s backhand try with a glove save with 4:24 left in the period.

Radko Gudas provided the hit of the game midway through the first period when he checked Kevin Gravel over the boards into the Flyers bench, where backup goalie Steve Mason had to brace himself for the incoming Gravel.

Philadelphia coach Dave Hakstol benched 23-year-old defenseman Shayne Gostisbehere and 19-year-old forward Travis Konecny for the second straight game. The young, promising duo can provide offensive spark, but Hakstol would like to see each improve his defense. Philadelphia allowed a season-best 16 shots in Thursday’s 3-1 home win over Montreal without Gostisbehere and Konecny in the lineup.

