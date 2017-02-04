Car Slams Into Cheesecake Factory; Same Location Where Incendiary Device Was Thrown Thursday Night

PASADENA (CBSLA.com) — A vehicle crashed into the east wall of The Cheesecake Factory in Pasadena Saturday. the same restaurant where a homemade pyrotechnic device was tossed Thursday night, police said.
The crash occurred about 3:55 p.m. at the restaurant at 2 W. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena police Lt. Mark Goodman said.
Police said the two incidents were not related.
The vehicle’s driver complained of pain, Goodman said. There were no injuries inside the restaurant.
RELATED LINK: Cheesecake Factory Bomb-Thrower Wanted In Pasadena
Whether drugs or alcohol were involved would be part of the investigation, he said.
The extent of structural damage was not available.
A homemade explosive device was tossed into the restaurant Thursday, causing an explosion that did not injure anyone, police said.
(©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Wire services contributed to this report.)