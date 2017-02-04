Boyle Gets Winner In SO, Lightning Beat Ducks 3-2

February 4, 2017 7:29 PM

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Brian Boyle scored in the fourth round of the shootout and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Saturday night.

Jonathan Drouin and Alex Killorn scored in regulation, Nikita Kucherov had two assists, and Ben Bishop made 14 saves for the Lightning, who won the shootout 3-2 and improved to 4-9-2 over the last 15 games.

Brandon Montour and Ryan Getzlaf scored for the Ducks, who are 0-1-1 on a 14-day, six-game road trip. Jonathan Bernier stopped 35 shots, and Ryan Kesler picked up two assists.

Getzlaf got the Ducks even at 2 from the right circle 4:02 into the third.

